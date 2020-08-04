OTC Markets Group Welcomes Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: MDP; OTCQX: PDDPF), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: MDP; OTCQX: PDDPF), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PDDPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Medexus will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MDP.”
The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.
Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “We are delighted to commence trading on OTCQX, which better reflects our rapid growth and increased focus in the U.S. As a result of organic growth across each of our key product lines, as well as our recent acquisition of our new U.S.-based commercial hematology asset, IXINITY®, we achieved record revenue of $25.6 million in our most recent quarter ended March 31, 2020. We look forward to building awareness around Medexus given our increased presence in the U.S. market, and believe the OTCQX will provide an enhanced trading platform for U.S. investors.”
