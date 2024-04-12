Orpyx to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Orpyx, a med tech + touch company dedicated to transforming diabetic limb management, is pleased to announce that Dr. Breanne Everett, Founder and CEO, will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 16th in Toronto. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into Orpyx’s strategic initiatives and plans for continued success., will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 16, 2024-Wednesday April 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Dr. Breanne Everett, Founder and CEO will be speaking at 4:00 pm ET on April 16th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

A live audio-only webcast of the virtual presentation may be here: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton9/orp/2550924. A replay of the presentation will be available after the event by visiting https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton9/orp/2550924.

Members of the Orpyx management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About Orpyx

Orpyx is a med tech + touch company dedicated to transforming diabetic limb management. Orpyx has developed the ground-breaking Orpyx® Sensory Insole platform and is poised to revolutionize the prevention of diabetic foot ulcers and amputations. With limb care accounting for a staggering $60 billion in diabetes care costs annually (one-third of the direct cost of diabetes), the Orpyx solution holds significant importance for both patients and healthcare systems.The Orpyx platform combines proprietary wearable sensors with real-time feedback and analytics-driven remote care, offering an unparalleled solution to enhance foot health and help prevent diabetic foot ulcers.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For questions and further information please contact:

Karen Smith

VP Marketing

1 587 391 8865

karen.smith@orpyx.com