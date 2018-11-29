Organogenesis Supports ADA Scientific Compendium Highlighting Latest Treatments for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

CANTON, Mass., /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company committed to empowering healing, is proud to support the American Diabetes Association (ADA)'s publication of a new scientific compendium reviewing the latest methods for diagnosing and treating diabetic foot complications.

“We are proud to support the production of the compendium, which will be an invaluable resource for both clinicians and patients,” said Shabnam Vaezzadeh, Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs for Organogenesis. “Diabetic foot ulcers represent a significant and ongoing public health challenge and we applaud the ADA for this rigorous, independent and timely review of evidence-based interventions.”

The ADA compendium, Diagnosis and Management of Diabetic Foot Complications, is a comprehensive review of the latest scientific evidence related to the treatment of DFUs, including best practices for early screening and diagnosis, prevention strategies, and wound care and treatment options. The content for the compendium was developed by a respected team of independent researchers and clinicians and is solely the responsibility of the ADA and ADA leadership.

DFUs are the leading cause of diabetes-related amputations in the United States. Nearly 100,000 non-traumatic amputations are performed each year, a number which includes 1 in 6 patients with a DFU, according to the ADA. Proper foot care and access to advanced wound care treatment options are critical to prevent amputation or premature death due to diabetic foot ulcers.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

