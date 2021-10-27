Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Fall 2021 Conference

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest advanced wound care research on its PuraPly® AM, Affinity®, Apligraf®, and NuShield® product lines will be showcased at the 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Conference held October 29-31 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Attendees of this year’s event are encouraged to visit the Organogenesis-supported lunch symposium, “New Scientific Data Supporting the Use of an Antimicrobial Native Collagen ECM and Real-World Case Studies Highlighting a Treatment Algorithm Approach” held Friday, Oct. 29, from 11:40 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. PST in the Innovation Theatre.

The lunch symposium will feature a presentation by Katie Mowry, Ph.D, Assistant Vice President of Research and Development at Organogenesis, who will present in vivo data that supports the use of the company’s PuraPly technology as an antimicrobial barrier in the early stages of the healing process. Attendees will also hear from Dan Kapp, MD of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, who will share his clinical experience using innovative solutions to improve outcomes in complex wounds. Dr. Kapp is the Division Director of Plastic Surgery and Past Chief of Surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

As a lead sponsor of this year’s meeting, Organogenesis will also support the presentation, “Leveraging Dermal Substitutes Post-Mohs Surgery: An Exploration of Surgical Technique and Post-Surgery Wound Care” held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. PST. Anthony Benedetto, DO, FACP, founder and medical director of the Dermatologic SurgiCenter in Philadelphia, will present his experience using dermal substitutes in Post-Mohs surgeries and post-surgery wound care.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Organogenesis exhibit hall booth (#501) to learn more about the latest advanced wound care products and latest studies. The Organogenesis Adjustable Curette will be available for debridement demonstrations and hands-on experience. Featuring a dual-edge adjustable blade, built-in ruler and contoured grip, this new product aims to elevate the standard of care for wound debridement.

The booth will be open during the following hours:

Fri., Oct 29 4:45 - 6:45 p.m. PST

Sat., Oct 30 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. PST

Sun., Oct. 31 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. PST

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and Two Skin Grafts for Use in Venous Leg Ulcers

Sabolinski ML, Archambault T

A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and Two Placental Allografts for Use in Venous Leg Ulcers

Sabolinski ML, Archambault T

Characterizing the Protein Content of a Dehydrated Amnion Chorion Membrane

Greb L, Kammer M, McQuilling JP, Burnette M, Mowry K

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Patients Receiving Purified Native Type I Collagen Plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB) Antimicrobial Have More Complex Profiles than Standard Wound Care

Desai U, Rice B, Westermeyer B, Zacharia N, Kirsner RS

Starting with Targeting Biofilm and Finishing with Placental Allografts: Clinical Results in 62 Diverse Etiology Wounds

Koullias GJ

Early Biofilm Management Followed by Dehydrated Placental Allografts for Definitive Management of Postoperative Large Mohs Wounds

Koullias GJ

Evaluation of a Collagen Matrix with Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Reducing Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Using a Porcine Deep Dermal Wound Model

Davis SC, Li J, Gil J, Solis M, Higa A, Simms C, Raut V

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

