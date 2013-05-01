Organogenesis Inc. to Present Large Retrospective Comparative Effectiveness Analysis and Health Economic Data in Chronic Wound Healing at The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care and Wound Healing Society Meeting

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CANTON, Mass., April 30, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a commercial leader in the field of regenerative medicine, announced today that it will present new Apligraf® comparative effectiveness data and chronic wound burden of illness economic analyses at the Symposium of Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) and Wound Healing Society (WHS) Meeting (SAWC Spring/WHS) held May 1-5, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. Organogenesis is also supporting a WHS research award program and will feature Apligraf at booth #707.

Apligraf is a living, cell-based product for the treatment of chronic wounds, and is the only product with FDA approval to treat both venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Apligraf consists of keratinocytes, fibroblasts and collagen, which play important roles in wound healing. By delivering these components directly to a wound, Apligraf induces the body to generate the tissue necessary to heal.

In an oral presentation titled, “A Retrospective Analysis of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Porcine Collagen Wound Dressing for the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers in a Real World Setting,” Michael L. Sabolinski, MD, will unveil new data from a retrospective comparative effectiveness analysis of Apligraf and a non-interactive collagen wound dressing in the treatment of VLUs. A total of 1,489 patients were included in the analysis, which was conducted on treatment records collected over a three-year period from the WoundExpert (Net Health Systems Inc.) electronic medical record database. This data represents the largest real-world comparative effectiveness analysis conducted with Apligraf.

Additionally, three of the presentations will feature new data from scientific studies of Apligraf focusing on its unique in vitro characteristics. Two poster presentations will highlight results from new research evaluating the healthcare resource utilization and economic burden of DFUS and VLUs in both Medicare and privately-insured populations.

“We are pleased to advance and contribute to the scientific discussion and understanding of chronic wound care with our broad range of presentations at SAWC,” said Geoff MacKay, president and CEO of Organogenesis Inc. “As more than three million people in the U.S. alone are living with chronic wounds, we remain dedicated to ensuring clinicians and their patients are equipped with the right tools and information to appropriately manage these burdensome conditions, from both a patient-care and cost-effectiveness perspective. We look forward to sharing our key findings with the wound care community.”

The Organogenesis presentations at SAWC Spring/WHS include:

“The Importance of Stem Cells in a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct Used to Heal Chronic Wounds” (M Carlson, et al.)

Podium Presentation: Session: MS1.01 Concurrent Stem/Progenitor Cells & Regeneration

Date and time: Thursday, May 2, 2013; 8:00 9:00 am

Control #: WHS20130043 Poster Presentation: Session: BRC.01 - Industrial Research & Development Poster Competition

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 7:00 9:00 am

Control #: WHS20130043

“A Bilayered Living Cellular Construct Responds to TNF-alpha Stimulation with Active Cytokine & Growth Factor Secretion” (A Wojtowicz, et al.)

Session: BRG.01 Industrial Research & Development General Poster

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 7:00 9:00 am

Control #: WHS20130037 “Healthcare Resource Utilization and Economic Burden of Diabetic Foot Ulcers in Medicare and Privately-insured Populations” (JB Rice, et al.)

Session: Clinical Research

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 7:30 9:00 am

Abstract #: CR-56 “Healthcare Resource Utilization and Economic Burden of Venous Leg Ulcers in Medicare and Privately-Insured Populations” (JB Rice, et al.)

Session: Informational/Educational Report

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 7:30 9:00 am

Abstract #: IR-36 “The Importance of Two Cell Types in a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct in Response to TNF-alpha Stimulus” (M. Fakharzadeh, et al.)

Podium Presentation: Session: BRC.03 - Industrial Research & Development Poster Competition

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 7:00 9:00 am

Control #: WHS20130046 Poster Presentation: Session: MS4.02 Podium Presentations Concurrent Inflammation & Infection

Date and time: Friday, May 3, 2013; 6:00 7:00 pm

Control #: WHS20130046 “A Retrospective Analysis of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Porcine Collagen Wound Dressing for the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers in a Real World Setting” (M Sabolinski, et al.)

Session: 39

Date and time: Saturday, May 4, 2013; 3:30 4:30 pm

Oral abstract #: 39.1 / Abstract #: CR-58

About Apligraf

Apligraf contains two layers of human living cells: a layer of differentiated keratinocytes and a layer of fibroblasts in a collagen matrix. When placed on a wound previously unresponsive to treatment, Apligraf provides cells, collagen matrix and other proteins and has been demonstrated to promote healing. In controlled clinical studies, Apligraf has been shown to be an effective and safe wound care treatment, superior to conventional treatments alone.

Important Safety Information

Apligraf is FDA-approved for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers lasting longer than three weeks, and venous leg ulcers lasting longer than one month, that have not adequately responded to conventional therapy. It contains living cells, proteins produced by the cells, and collagen. Complications may include suspected wound or non-wound infection, skin inflammation, wound drainage, swelling, a skin tear or cut, pain, a new ulcer, red, flaky skin, bone infection, rash, low or high blood sugar, bruising, swelling, worsening ulcer, and dry skin. Apligraf should not be used if a wound is infected or if a patient is allergic to cow collagen or the agarose shipping medium. For more information, please read the complete prescribing information available at Apligraf.com.

About Organogenesis Inc.

Having pioneered the field, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a world leading regenerative medicine company focused in the areas of bio-active wound healing and oral regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

CONTACT:

Angelyn Lowe

(781) 830-2353

alowe@organo.com

SOURCE Organogenesis Inc.

