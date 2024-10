A Philadelphia hospital accuses an Organogenesis sales rep of making off with $350,000 worth of skin grafts. A sales agent for Organogenesis Inc. is accused of stealing some $350,000 worth of skin grafts made by the Massachusetts regenerative medicine company, according to news reports. Mercy Philadelphia Hospital accused Gary Dudek of the theft after an audit exposed the missing grafts, according to the New York Daily News.

