December 11, 2007 -- Organogenesis, Inc. of Massachusetts has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s National Tissue Engineering Center (NTEC) of Shanghai that will establish a three-phase collaboration in regenerative medicine. The first phase of the agreement starts immediately. Organogenesis will export its existing technology to the NTEC, including Apligraf®, a marketed product used in venous ulcers on the leg and diabetic foot ulcers that do not heal normally. More details...