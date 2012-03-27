Organogenesis Inc. CEO Geoff MacKay Elected Chairman of Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, Inc. Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass., March 27, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MassBio members elected Geoff MacKay, president & CEO of regenerative medicine leader Organogenesis Inc., as chairman of the board of directors at the 2012 MassBio Annual Meeting.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120327/NE76866)

During this year’s meeting, MassBio members also elected three new board members: Caren Arnstein, senior vice president and Head of Communications for Genzyme, James Hoyes, President of EMD Serono, Inc., and David Lucchino, CEO of Semprus BioSciences. MacKay will serve a two-year term as board chair.

“Geoff has long been a champion and an advocate for the biotechnology industry in Massachusetts and we look forward to his vision for the future of the industry association,” Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio.

Mr. MacKay has served as president and CEO of Organogenesis since 2003 and provides significant global, commercial experience spanning the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including in the areas of transplantation, immunology and tissue engineering, and specifically in the regenerative medicine field for the last decade.

“It is an honor to be elected to serve the country’s oldest biotech trade association, especially during a time of tremendous growth and change for the industry,” said MacKay. “Organogenesis, which was founded as an MIT spin-off, is a Massachusetts success story. Our company has benefitted throughout its development from the state’s biotech super-cluster, including the robust confluence of academia, skilled workforce, innovation and investment. During my term, I hope to bring the experiences of a fast-growing life sciences company, as well as the examples it can provide for the industry, to MassBio as it works to strengthen and build the biotech industry of the future.”

About MassBio

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing over 600 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and health care, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Pavilion at the 2012 BIO International Convention (# 137 on the Exhibit Floor) or the organization’s website at www.massbio.org.

About Organogenesis Inc.

Having pioneered the field, Massachusetts based Organogenesis Inc. is a world leading regenerative medicine company focused in the areas of bio-active wound healing and oral regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

CONTACT:

Angelyn Lowe

(781) 830-2353

alowe@organo.com

SOURCE Organogenesis Inc.