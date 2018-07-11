Organogenesis Inc. Announces 2018 Sponsorship of American Podiatric Medical Association Education Programs, Annual Scientific Meeting

CANTON, Mass., July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc. - a leading regenerative medicine company committed to empowering healing - today announced its 2018 sponsorship of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), including support for two of the APMA’s leading educational programs: The Residency Education Resource Center (REdRC) and the Young Physicians’ Institute (YPI).

Organogenesis will also exhibit at the APMA 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting (The National), taking place July 12-15 in Washington, DC. The entire Organogenesis advanced wound care product portfolio will be highlighted with product demonstrations and information at the Organogenesis booth (#409).

“As a global regenerative medicine company driven by a shared mission to empower healing, we are proud to support the APMA’s goal of promoting foot and ankle health through a wide array of educational events and programs,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis.

The American Podiatric Medical Association is the premier national organization representing the vast majority of podiatrists in the United States. For more than 90 years, APMA has promoted the benefits of proper health care through appropriate preventive and educational strategies.

The REdRC is an educational program offered free of charge to residents and residency directors through APMA’s online portal. As a founding sponsor of REdRC, Organogenesis continues to support the growth of this popular online resource, including the launch of its new website earlier this year.

The YPI, now in its eighth year, is a program designed for the future leaders of podiatric medicine, namely residents and new practitioners in their first seven years of practice. This annual event is intended to help younger practitioners develop leadership skills, learn from each other, and explore the future of the profession together in a small group environment.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

