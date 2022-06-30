SUBSCRIBE
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries: ICR Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Lori Freedman lfreedman@organo.com

Earnings Events
