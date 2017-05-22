Organogenesis Closes On A $20 Million Facility From Eastward Capital Partners

CANTON, Mass., May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a commercial leader in the field of regenerative medicine focusing on advanced wound care and surgical biologics, today closed a $20 million financing facility with Eastward Capital Partners, a leading provider of venture debt and equity financing to technology companies.

“We were fortunate to have several choices in a financing partner as we continue to build our balance sheet and our product portfolio to provide the most advanced wound care and surgical biologics solutions to our customers,” said Tim Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer of Organogenesis Inc. “We chose Eastward Capital Partners given their impeccable credentials and stellar reputation, which aligns well with Organogenesis’ core values. Additionally, Eastward Capital Partners has decades of experience financing health technology companies and understands the value our products bring to clinicians and patients.”

“Eastward Capital Partners is committed to partnering with technology-forward companies who are leaders in their industry segments,” said Eastward Partner’s Tim O’Loughlin. “We are excited to partner with Organogenesis to provide the capital to support their growth plans.”

About Organogenesis Inc.

Originally founded as a spin-off from technology developed at MIT in 1985, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a global leader in regenerative medicine, offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products for advanced wound care, orthopedics, and spine. Organogenesis’ versatile portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

About Eastward Capital Partners

Eastward has provided private debt to leading companies in the Information Technology, Communications, New Media and Healthcare sectors since 1994. As one of the oldest and most respected investors in the market, Eastward has a long history of working with companies to craft funding solutions which allow companies to reach their full potential. www.eastwardcp.com

