Orchestra BioMed Announces Appointment of Cardiovascular Device Industry Expert John Mack to Board of Directors

John Mack brings over 30 years of diverse medical device and healthcare technology experience to the Orchestra BioMed Board of Directors

Most recently, Mr. Mack served as Medtronic’s President of Cardiac Surgery; Previous Medtronic roles include Vice President, Business Development, Strategy & Portfolio Management

NEW HOPE, Pa., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the appointment of John Mack to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 29, 2024. Mr. Mack brings over 30 years of medical device, healthcare technology, and finance experience to the Company. Mr. Mack most recently served as President of Cardiac Surgery at Medtronic plc., where he successfully led the division to market leadership. During his tenure at Medtronic, he also served as Vice President & General Manager, Extracorporeal Therapies and Vice President, Business Development, Strategy & Portfolio Management where he led the business development operations for the coronary and structural heart business, a $3.2B global enterprise with over 12,000 employees.

“John is an esteemed member of the medical device community, and we are confident his extensive operational and strategic experience and proven leadership will be tremendous assets to the Orchestra BioMed Board,” said David Hochman, Chairman and CEO of Orchestra BioMed. “John’s outstanding track record includes helping guide Medtronic to market leadership in structural cardiology and strengthening their market leading position in cardiac surgery. He has a deep understanding of critical cardiovascular therapy markets and the role that high-impact, novel therapeutic devices can play in growing and transforming these markets. We expect his strong, industry-wide relationships to help us identify avenues for growth. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and realizing key opportunities to leverage our partnership-enabled business model.”

Mr. Mack commented, “I am honored to join Orchestra BioMed’s Board of Directors and enthusiastically support its mission to accelerate medical innovations and deliver life-changing therapies to patients. Having spent many years in the field, I have seen firsthand the transformative impact that innovation and the right strategic business relationships can have on patient care. The Company has real potential to make a significant contribution to the medical device landscape with its promising pipeline and partnership-enabled business model. I look forward to working with this dynamic organization and its team of visionaries.”

Mr. Mack is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, one of the leading nonprofit cardiovascular and vascular research and education institutions in the country. In addition to his role at Medtronic, Mr. Mack has served on the boards of MC3 Cardiopulmonary and the Twin Cities American Heart Association. His leadership has been recognized with awards such as the Wallin Leadership Award and the Medtronic Star of Excellence Award.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

