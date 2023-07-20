OraSure to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on August 3rd

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2023 second quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.

To participate in the live conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with your access details via email.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa2ec244bbd894460808bcc1818c5136e

Investor Contact:

Jason Plagman

VP, Investor Relations

investorinfo@orasure.com Media Contact:

Amy Koch

Director, Corporate Communications

media@orasure.com



