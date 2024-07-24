Orange Grove Bio and University of Chicago Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Biotech Innovation and Commercialization

Collaboration Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Academic Research and Commercial Development, Fostering a Thriving Biotech Ecosystem in Chicago

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Grove Bio, a leading integrated biopharmaceutical company, and the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation today announced a strategic partnership to catalyze the successful commercialization of novel therapeutics and life sciences technologies.

This collaboration will combine Orange Grove Bio’s expertise in evaluating and financing novel therapeutics with the University of Chicago’s cutting-edge research capabilities. Orange Grove Bio plans to license promising life sciences technologies from the University of Chicago, developing them into new products to enhance human health. The company will provide its scientific expertise and business acumen to support early company formation.

“The University of Chicago boasts superior academic prowess and researchers who are at the top of their field,” said Rich Ganz, Senior Venture Partner at Orange Grove Bio. “Our shared resources will maximize the chances of moving groundbreaking work from the lab to the clinic with the goal of benefiting patients in need.”

The partnership encompasses several key aspects designed to foster innovation and collaboration. This includes new educational opportunities, such as workshops, seminars, networking events, and mentoring. Additionally, Orange Grove Bio will lead a PhD internship program, offering students valuable career exploration opportunities.

“This partnership will give the team at Orange Grove Bio an inside look at the novel work being done at the University of Chicago and provide our researchers with opportunities to gain industry-informed perspectives on their innovations,” said Samir Mayekar, managing director of The University of Chicago’s Polsky Center. “We share a commitment to advancing scientific discoveries and strengthening the biotech ecosystem in Chicago, particularly on the South Side.”

This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in bridging regional gaps in venture capital funding and accelerating the translation of scientific breakthroughs into life-changing treatments. To further these goals, Orange Grove Bio plans to establish a presence on the South Side of Chicago, enabling close interaction with the academic teams at the University and amplifying its commitment to the Midwest biotech ecosystem.

“This partnership is a valuable addition to the University’s resources,” said Jeffrey Hubbell, Professor at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and founder of several life science companies. “The detailed feedback the Orange Grove Bio team is able to provide helps inform what additional studies or data we should pursue to empower successful external financing.”

About Orange Grove Bio

Orange Grove Bio is an integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to investing in groundbreaking technologies and developing therapies to profoundly improve patient lives. Founded to bridge regional gaps in venture capital funding, our leadership team combines seasoned pharma executives and healthcare investment and operational experts who actively participate in guiding growth-stage companies to success.

Based in Cincinnati, we forge strategic alliances to accelerate the translation of scientific breakthroughs into life-changing treatments. Our mission is to harness the full potential of cutting-edge research, driving innovation that addresses critical unmet medical needs across diverse therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit: www.orangegrovebio.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orangegrovebio

About the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

University of Chicago

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation advances innovative ideas and technologies from theecosystem to the world. We are dedicated to supporting students, faculty, staff, and alumni, as well as other entrepreneurs and community-based small business owners in navigating the complex process of bringing new products, services, and research to market.

For more information, please visit: polsky.uchicago.edu LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/polsky-center

