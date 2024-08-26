SUBSCRIBE
Optinose to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

Pennsylvania Events
