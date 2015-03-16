ONL Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor And Scientific Conferences

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - March 12, 2015) - ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for preserving sight in a range of retinal diseases, today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will be presenting at multiple upcoming investor and scientific conferences. John Freshley, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the 22nd Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry conference being held March 20, 2015 in New York City.

David Zacks, M.D., Ph.D., chief science officer, will participate on a scientific panel at the upcoming meeting of the Vit-Buckle Society being held in Miami, FL. The panel, entitled “Bench to Bedside,” will include several of the world’s top thought leaders in retinal disease treatment and address some of the most promising new drug candidates in the ophthalmic space.

Details of Mr. Freshley’s Future Leaders presentation are as follows:

Date:

Friday, March 20, 2015

Time:

2:30 - 2:40 p.m. (Eastern) followed by a breakout session

Room/Location:

Millennium Broadway Hotel

Presentation Room 508

Details of Dr. Zacks’ Vit-Buckle Society panel are as follows:

Title:

Scientific Session 3: Bench to Bedside

Moderator:

Derek Kunimoto, M.D., J.D.

Participants:

Steve Charles, M.D., Samir Patel, M.D., Carmen A. Puliafito, M.D., MBA and David Zacks, M.D., Ph.D.

Date:

Friday, March 20, 2015

Time:

3:15 - 4:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Room/Location:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

Fleur De Lis Ballroom

About ONL101

ONL101 is a first-in-class therapeutic that works by protecting photoreceptors against the programmed cell death (apoptosis) that occurs during the course of a broad range of retinal diseases and conditions. It is this death of photoreceptors that is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. Preclinical data to date for the product demonstrates its ability to protect photoreceptors against the apoptosis process triggered by retinal detachment. In in vivo retinal detachment models, up to 80 percent of the photoreceptor cells that would normally die without treatment were kept alive following administration of ONL101.

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to protecting and improving the vision of patients with a range of retinal diseases and conditions. By advancing a novel breakthrough technology designed to protect photoreceptors against programmed cell death (apoptosis), ONL is pioneering an entirely new approach to preserving sight. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ONL101, is a first-in-class small molecule peptide initially being developed for the protection of photoreceptors in retinal detachment, a condition for which the product has been granted orphan disease designation. For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com