BioMidwest

ONL Therapeutics to Present at 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

February 6, 2024 
1 min read

ONL Therapeutics, Inc. announced that David Esposito, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 2:30 PM ET.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, announced today that David Esposito, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 2:30 PM ET. The conference is taking place February 26-27, 2024, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Mr. Esposito will also be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so by contacting ONL’s company contact at the email below.

About ONL Therapeutics
ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and inherited retinal disease.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.


Company Contact: Linda Kemnitz ONL Therapeutics, Inc. lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com

Primary Logo

Events Michigan
