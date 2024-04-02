OneOme Introduces RightMed Oncology: Empowering Clinicians to Personalize Treatment and Reduce Toxicity Risk with Pharmacogenomics

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OneOme announces its new approach to improving medication safety for cancer patients through focused germline pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing.1,2 RightMed Oncology is uniquely designed to help oncologists elevate their standard of care – to decrease the risk of chemotherapy-induced toxicity and improve medication safety and efficacy for supportive care medications for mental health, pain management, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This may be achieved by tailoring medications and dosages to match the unique genetic makeup of individual patients based on established guidelines.

The RightMed oncology portfolio empowers innovative health systems, oncology practices and prescribers to be as focused or comprehensive as their program requires. OneOme offers single-gene RightMed tests including DPYD (c.557A>G, HapB3, *2A, *13, and c.2846A>T variants), UGT1A1 and TMPT/NUDT15, as well as the RightMed Oncology panel test, which covers dozens of medications used as chemotherapy and supportive care.

Fluorouracil injection, one chemotherapy medication covered by the RightMed Oncology test and DPYD single-gene test, recently updated labeling in collaboration with FDA to include: “Patients with certain homozygous or compound heterozygous variants in the DPYD gene are at increased risk for acute early-onset toxicity and serious, including fatal, adverse reactions... Inform patients of the potential for serious and life-threatening adverse reactions due to DPD deficiency and discuss with your patient whether they should be tested for genetic variants of DPYD that are associated with an increased risk of serious adverse reactions from the use of fluorouracil.”3

OneOme’s Chief Medical Officer, James Kelley, MD, PhD, said, “Precision medicine is enabling cancer treatment to become personalized. Using PGx can inform usage and dosage decisions for a wide range of chemotherapy and supportive care medications. It is another tool in reducing adverse drug events, predicting drug efficacy, and improving patient care.”

RightMed Oncology incorporates insights from practicing oncology clinicians, a feasibility study with Mayo Clinic4, recent scientific and clinical literature, and established PGx guidelines such as the Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium (CPIC®) and FDA labeling. For more information about RightMed Oncology, please visit OneOmeInstitute.com/Oncology or reach out directly to discuss a PGx program for your health system.

OneOme is a leader in precision medicine, providing pharmacogenomic solutions, population-level value-based care analyses, and clinical decision support solutions to health systems, health insurers, and self-insured employers. OneOme aims to improve patient safety, reduce overall cost of care, and improve patients’ health outcomes. Co-founded by the Mayo Clinic, from its headquarters in Minneapolis, OneOme offers its services to clients around the world. For more information, visit https://oneome.com.

