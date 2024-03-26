Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present Data at the 2024 ASCRS Annual Meeting (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery)

BEDFORD, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the 2024 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held April 5-8 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Presentations at Eyecelerator (associated @ ASCRS 2024):

Session Title: “Presenting Company Showcases”

Session Date/Time: Thursday, April 4th at 1 PM EST

Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport – Breakout 2

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, Ocular Therapeutix

Presentations at ASCRS at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC)

Title: Travoprost Intracameral Implant for Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension: Results from a Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Session Title: Glaucoma (Procedures and Medications)

Session Date/Time: Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM EST

Location: Meeting Level 2, Room 257B

Presenter: Mark J. Gallardo, MD

Title: Incidence of Safety Events Following Cataract Surgery with Intracanalicular Dexamethasone: A Study of 50,000 Eyes Using the IRIS Registry

Session Title: Medications (Preoperative, Postoperative, Intraoperative)

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 7th at 3:50 PM EST

Location: Meeting Level 2, Room 257A

Presenter: Steven M. Silverstein, MD, FACS, ABO

Title: Characteristics of Cataract Surgery Patients Receiving Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert: An IRIS Registry Analysis of 50,000 Eyes

Session Title: Medications (Preoperative, Postoperative, Intraoperative)

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 7th at 4:15 PM EST

Location: Meeting Level 2, Room 257A

Presenter: Nandini Venkateswaran, MD, ABO

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing people’s vision and quality of life through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other diseases and conditions of the eye, including glaucoma. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in the first of two planned pivotal Phase 3 trials for wet AMD, the SOL-1 trial, and a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The clinical portfolio also includes PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant, also known as OTX-TIC), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Ocular’s expertise in the formulation, development and commercialization of innovative therapies and the ELUTYX platform supported the development and launch of its first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. ELUTYX is also the foundation for two other clinical-stage assets, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs.

Follow us on our website, LinkedIn or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, and ELUTYX™ and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

About DEXTENZA

DEXTENZA is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the lower eyelid, and into the canaliculus, and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

Please see full Prescribing and Safety Information at the DEXTENZA website.

Investors

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Donald Notman

Chief Financial Officer

dnotman@ocutx.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



