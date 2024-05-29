Ocugen to Present at BIO International Convention 2024

MALVERN, Pa., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention taking place in San Diego, CA from June 3 – 6, 2024.

During the conference, Ocugen’s leadership team will host meetings with potential partners and pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities for the Company’s dynamic pipeline addressing unmet medical needs—particularly its first-in-class ophthalmic modifier gene therapy and regenerative cell therapy platforms.

“We are excited to return to BIO this year and showcase the significant advancements we’ve achieved both clinically and strategically,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “BIO is an important opportunity to pursue collaborations that will propel the development of our first-in-class therapies while also enhancing shareholder value. We eagerly anticipate engaging with the distinguished industry professionals in attendance.”

Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform recently achieved several critical milestones, including the initiation of the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeLiGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa that affects approximately 300,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined. Additionally, dosing was completed in Cohort 2 in both the OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (2-3 million people in the U.S. and Europe combined) and OCU410ST Phase 1/2 GARDian trial for Stargardt disease (approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined).

NeoCart® is the Company’s Phase 3-ready, pioneering regenerative cell therapy candidate utilizing an enhanced autologous cartilage repair approach. NeoCart has been shown to fully restore cartilage in as little as 6 months in some patients. NeoCart is the only autologous therapy utilizing a 3D scaffold and novel bioreactor to simulate compressive force and enhance cartilage cell differentiation. Recently, Ocugen completed its state-of the-art cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility.

Ocugen’s presentation details are as follows:

Event: BIO 2024 International Convention

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. PT

Location: Presentation Theater 1 - Hall A - Exhibition Hall, San Diego Convention Center

Presenter: Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder

Please visit Ocugen at Booth #3945 to learn more about the Company’s clinical programs and the potential they may hold for patients.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com



