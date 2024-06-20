Nusano to Host Virtual Event “Office Hours: Radiopharmaceuticals” on June 28, 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced it will host a virtual event titled “Office Hours: Radiopharmaceuticals” on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 11:30 AM ET to 12:30 PM ET to explain how foundational physics and chemistry are applied in real-world settings. To register for the event, click here .

The discussion-style event will feature Dr. Suzanne Lapi (University of Alabama at Birmingham), who will describe the scientific principles underlying the rapidly emerging field of radiotherapeutics in a format that will be of interest to both scientists and non-scientists. Helping connect these scientific concepts to market trends will be Kemp Dolliver of Brookline Capital Markets. Mr. Dolliver, the author of Radiopharma Roundup, is an accomplished healthcare finance executive with extensive experience in the capital markets. He has held buy-side and sell-side roles in both the U.S. and emerging Asia markets, focused on biopharma and healthcare services. Key topics will also include medical radioisotope production, the importance of linker chemistry in pharmaceutical development, and a look ahead at where the field is going.

The event will conclude with Q&A from audience participants. To ask a question in advance, send it to communications@nusano.com .

Office Hours: Radiopharmaceuticals Date: Friday, June 28, 2024 Time: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM ET Location: Virtual Event

Register Here

About Suzanne E. Lapi, PhD

Suzanne E. Lapi, PhD is the Emmet O’Neal II Professor at O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and Professor of Radiology and Chemistry and Cyclotron Facility Director at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is also the Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Radiology. Her research interests are in the development and translation of new PET radionuclides and molecular imaging agents. She has over 150 publications and is PI on active research grants from NIH and DOE as well as industry partners. She oversees production of PET radionuclides and imaging radiopharmaceuticals for preclinical research and clinical trials. Her group holds >15 approved INDs and supplies 64Cu, 89Zr, 52Mn and other isotopes to groups across the USA and internationally. She is a Fellow of the SNMMI and a strong advocate of radiopharmaceutical sciences and the training of future nuclear and radiochemists at the graduate, postdoctoral and faculty levels.

About Kemp Dolliver

Kemp Dolliver is the Director of Research and a Senior Analyst at Brookline. Mr. Dolliver has extensive healthcare experience across multiple sell-side and buy-side roles in the U.S. and Asia. Previously, he was the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cherrystone Hill Capital Management, LLC, which specialized in investing in listed healthcare companies throughout the world’s emerging markets. As a sell-side analyst, Mr. Dolliver was a Managing Director at Religare Capital Markets Pte. Ltd., Avondale Partners LLC, and Cowen Inc. His buy-side roles have included portfolio management positions at both Aetna and Bank of America. The Wall Street Journal has recognized him four times for his stock picking abilities in its “Best on the Street” survey. Mr. Dolliver received a B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce, where he currently serves on the Advisory Board, and an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

