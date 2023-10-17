SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

NS-089/NCNP-02 Preclinical Data Published in Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids

October 17, 2023 | 
2 min read

NS Pharma, Inc. announced today the publication of preclinical data on NS-089/NCNP-02 (brogidirsen), an investigational candidate for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping therapy, in the journal Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids.
[17-October-2023]

NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; President, Tsugio Tanaka) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; President, Toru Nakai)

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. announced today the publication of preclinical data on NS-089/NCNP-02 (brogidirsen), an investigational candidate for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping therapy, in the journal Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids. The article, “Exon 44 skipping in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: NS-089/NCNP-02, a dual targeting antisense oligonucleotide,” is available under open access here.

NS-089/NCNP-02 is an antisense nucleotide discovered through joint research between NS Pharma’s parent company, Nippon Shinyaku, and the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry (Kodaira City; President, Kazuyuki Nakagome). The article, co-authored with the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, describes the process that led to the discovery of NS-089/NCNP-02 and its molecular properties, including nucleic acid sequences that target two separate sites within exon 44 of the dystrophin pre-mRNA sequence. The article also presents in vitro and in vivo preclinical efficacy data regarding dystrophin protein expression.

Clinical development of NS-089/NCNP-02 includes a planned Phase 2 study in the United States conducted by NS Pharma and a Phase 2 study conducted in Japan by Nippon Shinyaku. NS-089/NCNP-02 has previously received Rare Pediatric Disease, Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne)
Duchenne is a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males. Duchenne causes progressive weakness and loss of skeletal, cardiac, and respiratory muscles. Early signs of Duchenne may include delayed ability to sit, stand or walk. There is a progressive loss of mobility, and by adolescence, patients with Duchenne may require the use of a wheelchair. Cardiac and respiratory muscle problems begin in the teenage years and lead to serious, life-threatening complications.

About NS Pharma, Inc.
NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

Contact
U.S. Media Contact:
media@nspharma.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ns-089ncnp-02-preclinical-data-published-in-molecular-therapy-nucleic-acids-301958537.html

SOURCE NS Pharma
Preclinical New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac