BioMidwest

Nimble Therapeutics Delivers Lead Compounds for Two Programs Under Collaboration with Large Pharma Partner, Triggering Milestone Payments

December 13, 2022 
Nimble Therapeutics Inc., a leading peptide therapeutics company, announced they have achieved discovery milestones for two programs partnered with a large pharma company.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimble Therapeutics Inc., a leading peptide therapeutics company, today announced they have achieved discovery milestones for two programs partnered with a large pharma company. For each program, Nimble has delivered lead compounds ready for further pre-clinical testing and subsequent IND studies. As with all its partnered research programs, Nimble remains eligible for additional future pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones, and royalties attached to each program as development progresses.

In the last nine months alone, Nimble has delivered lead compounds for four programs to its partners. This progress, across multiple targets and partners, validates the power of Nimble’s platform to optimize peptide therapeutics at unprecedented speed. In addition to Nimble’s core platform technology, Nimble continues to expand its internal R&D capabilities, with work ongoing to advance its wholly owned pipeline. This effort is being led by pharmaceutical industry veteran Pete Gough, D.Phil., who joined as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer in November.

“Nimble’s demonstrated ability to consistently reach these important milestones is a testament to the strength of the scientific collaborations we have built with our partners and our powerful drug discovery and development engine and team,” said Jigar Patel, CEO. “We remain committed to working diligently with each of our partners to bring important medicines to patients.” Patel added that, “Nimble continues to advance its own internal pipeline while also evaluating strategic partnering opportunities for 2023 and beyond.”

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful analytics to discover and develop next generation peptide therapeutics efficiently and intelligently. Nimble has extensively validated its platform to identify highly biologically active compounds for multiple programs, spanning a wide variety of therapeutic target classes. For more information, visit www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

