NextStep Arthropedix to Launch TheRay™ Hip System

AKRON, Ohio, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextStep Arthropedix, a growing orthopedic implants and procedures company, today announced the launch of TheRay™ Collared and Collarless Hip System.

TheRay is designed to match anatomical variations and consistencies for optimal biomechanical reconstruction.

TheRay by NextStep offers progressive lateralization, providing a progressively greater horizontal offset with each size, while still maintaining leg length, vertical offset, and neck angle. The stem is designed to more accurately match anatomical variations and consistencies for optimal biomechanical reconstruction.

TheRay Hip System includes acetabular cups (available in solid, holed, and multi-holed options), acetabular liners (available in neutral, hooded, face-changing, and lateralized (+5mm) options, femoral heads (available in Mg-PSZ ceramic, BIOLOX® delta and CoCr alloy), and femoral stems (offered in sizes ranging from 0 to 9, in collared and collarless versions and available in both standard and lateralized offsets).

Randy Theken, Founder of NextStep Arthropedix, expressed his excitement over the system. “We are very excited to launch TheRay™ by NextStep Arthropedix. The design is the product of our team listening to the feedback of our partner surgeons and developing a solution that meets the diverse needs of patients who are looking for the best and most stable hip replacement possible.”

NextStep will officially introduce the TheRay™ by NextStep Arthropedix during the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeon (AAHKS) meeting in Dallas, TX November 7-10, and is scheduled for full commercial release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About NextStep Arthropedix

NextStep Arthropedix is a division of the Akron, Ohio-based company, Theken. Its team is focused on the design and development of joint implants and procedures. The NextStep Arthropedix team combines successful industry experience with fresh ideas and new technologies to create a lasting impact on the lives of its surgeons and their patients. The company incorporates 3D-printing technology in its design and manufacturing processes and has formed several new divisions focused on medical ceramics, antimicrobials, and microelectronics.

In 2017, NextStep launched its flagship iNSitu™ Hip Systems and since has added several product lines: iNSitu™ Blade Hip System, iNSitu™ Cemented Stem, iNSitu™ Bipolar Hip System, iNSitu™ Multi-Hole 3D printed cup. In 2023, NextStep launched The Preserve by NextStep, the first retractorless, assistantless, anterior hip approach eliminating soft tissue and bone injury caused by retractors.

Learn more at https://www.nextsteparthropedix.com/ .

