Umoja Biopharma Announces Oral Presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that Umoja will present an oral presentation on the company’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology and the generation of B Cell depleting CAR T cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in non-human primates (NHPs) at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, being held November 14-19, 2024, in Washington, D.C.



Details of the oral presentation can be found below:

Presentation Title: In Vivo Generation of B Cell Depleting CAR T Cell Therapies for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Session Title: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases II

Abstract Number: 2662

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Presenting Speaker: Maura Parker, Ph.D., Principal Scientist of In Vivo Sciences, Umoja Biopharma

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

