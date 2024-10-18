MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Showcases the Pipeline Status of MRX-5 and MRX-8 at BIO Investor Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Regis Vilchez, Chief Medical Officer of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, presented the latest advancements of company’s development program, MRX-5 and MRX-8, at the BIO Investor Forum (BIF). These development programs offer new potentials for the future treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary diseases and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) pulmonary infections.

MRX-5, a novel benzoxaborole antibiotic, is developed for the treatment of rare chronic pulmonary disease caused by NTM infection. MRX-5 exhibits excellent antibacterial activity against common NTM pathogens and demonstrates good safety in animal trials.MABC affects approximately 12,000 to 20,000 patients in the US and requires treatment durations exceeding 12 months. MRX-5 holds promise for addressing NTM infections.

MRX-8, a novel antibiotic in the polymyxin class, is designed to treat severe infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Traditional polymyxins are limited in clinical use due to high risks of nephrotoxicity and neurotoxicity. MRX-8, with its novel chemical structure, maintains or improves therapeutic efficacy while significantly reducing these risks.

The company also aims to explore the clinical and commercial potential of developing an inhaled formulation targeting chronic lung infections. In mouse models of PsA lung infections, nebulized MRX-8 demonstrated significant reduction in bacterial load in lung tissues, indicating strong bactericidal activity.

At the forum, Dr. Regis Vilchez focused on presenting the development progress and future plans for MRX-5 and MRX-8, while analyzing the significant market demand for treatments targeting NTM lung disease and chronic PsA pulmonary infections. These two pipeline products are expected to fill gaps in the treatment of NTM lung disease and chronic PsA pulmonary infections, offering patients safer and more effective new treatment options.

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals remains committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines to meet unmet clinical needs, providing patients with differentiated therapeutic solutions. The company will continue to actively advance the development of MRX-5 and MRX-8, aiming to bring these innovative drugs to market as soon as possible, bringing hope to patients worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Website: www.micurx.com

About MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections. With a mission to address significant unmet medical needs, MicuRx is advancing a portfolio of drug candidates targeting difficult-to-treat infections.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micurx-pharmaceuticals-showcases-the-pipeline-status-of-mrx-5-and-mrx-8-at-bio-investor-forum-302280467.html

SOURCE MicuRx Pharmaceuticals