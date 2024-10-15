SUBSCRIBE
Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data From Its Development Pipeline and Broad Commercial Portfolio at IDWeek 2024

October 15, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative therapies in critical care and infectious diseases, announced today the presentation of data from three clinical abstracts and two oral presentations on the company’s pipeline and Commercial portfolio during IDWeek 2024, October 16-19, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA.


“Our clinical program continues to provide important findings from recent sub-analyses that add meaningful new insights for healthcare professionals managing difficult-to-treat and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens,” said David Altarac, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics. “We are pleased with the progress of our development product zoliflodacin, which recently completed the pivotal phase 3 trial conducted with our partner the Global Antibiotics Research Development Partnership. If approved, zoliflodacin could lead to the first new oral antibiotic to treat gonorrhea in decades.”

IDWeek 2024 Clinical Presentations

  • Oral Presentation
    Addressing a growing global threat through a novel public-private development partnership
    David Altarac, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics
    Friday, October 18, 2024
    8:00 am – 9:00 am PT
    Petree C
  • Oral Presentation
    Activity of Sulbactam-durlobactam and Standard-of-Care Antibiotics against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex isolates acquired from Hospitalized Patients in the United States (2023 – 2024)
    Tomefa E. Asempa, PharmD, Hartford Hospital
    Saturday, October 19, 2024
    10:54-11:06 am PT
    Room 403A
  • Poster #P-1103
    In Vitro Activity of Zoliflodacin Against Baseline Neisseria gonorrhoeae Isolates from US Participants in a Global Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial
    Sarah McLeod, PhD, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics
    Friday, October 18, 2024
    12:15-1:30 pm PT, Hall J&K
  • Poster #P-1251
    Pharmacometric Analyses to Support Dose Selection of Zoliflodacin, a First-in-Class Oral Antibiotic Being Developed for the Treatment of Uncomplicated Gonorrhea
    Sujata M. Bhavnani, MD, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics
    Friday, October 18, 2024
    12:15-1:30 pm PT, Hall J&K Time
  • Poster# P-1532
    Surveillance of Eravacycline Against CLINICAL Pathogens, including Resistant Isolates, Collected Worldwide from Multiple Infection Sites During 2018-2022
    Kristie Zappas, PharmD, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics
    Friday, October 18, 2024
    12:15-1:30 pm PT, Halls JK

About Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc., is focused on delivering innovative therapies in critical care and infectious disease. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics’ products, through its affiliate, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, include GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics’ product, through its affiliate, Entasis Therapeutics Inc., include XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use approved for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). For more information about Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, please visit here.

Contacts

Media Contact:
David Patti
Innoviva Corporate Communications
David.patti@inva.com
908.421.5971

