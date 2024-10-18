Immunome to Present Poster Highlighting Preclinical Evaluation of IM-1021, a ROR1-Targeted Antibody Drug Conjugate, at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that it will present a poster highlighting preclinical evaluation of IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC), at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona on October 24, 2024.





Immunome expects to submit an IND for the IM-1021 program to the FDA in the first quarter of 2025.

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be made available in the “Events & Presentations” portion of Immunome’s website.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical evaluation of IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a novel topoisomerase I linker payload.

Presenter: Robert Lawrence, Director of Biology, Immunome

Date: October 24, 2024

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first- and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs.) In addition to a portfolio of discovery-stage ADCs, our pipeline includes AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, as well as IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, both of which are the subject of INDs expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as “will,” “expects,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome’s expected timing for submission of an IND for its IM-1021 program and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that Immunome’s product candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

