Cerus Corporation Announces Workshop and Abstracts at the 2024 AABB Annual Meeting

Presentations Highlight the Unique Benefits of Real-world Utilization of INTERCEPT-treated Blood Products, Including INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, and Recent Findings from the Phase 3 ReCePI Clinical Trial

The following is a select list of Cerus-related presentations and abstracts. All presentation times are listed in Central Daylight Time (CDT).

Oral Presentations

Sunday, October 20, 2024 – 9:30 a.m.– Acute Kidney Injury to Evaluate Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen Reduced Red Cells in Cardiac Surgery: Outcomes of the ReCePI Phase III Clinical Trial (Speaker: E. Snyder)

(Speaker: E. Snyder) Monday, October 21 – 9:45 a.m. – Utilizing Sankey Diagrams to Quantify Laboratory Efficiency of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex vs Traditional Cryoprecipitate (Speaker: D. Chen)

(Speaker: D. Chen) Monday, October 21, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. – Phase IV Trial of Pathogen-reduced Cryoprecipitate vs. Cryoprecipitated AHF to Lower Operative Transfusions (TOPCLOT) in Cardiac Surgery (Speaker: M. Cushing)

(Speaker: M. Cushing) Monday, October 21, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. – HLA Alloimmunization in ReCePI, a Phase III Study of Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen Reduced RBCs (Speaker: P. Norris)

(Speaker: P. Norris) Monday, October 21, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. – Treatment-Emergent Antibodies to Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen-Reduced Red Blood Cells in the ReCePI Phase III Clinical Trial (Speaker: R. Benjamin)

Poster Presentations

Held Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21, 2024

Evaluation of Pathogen Reduction Efficacy in Platelet Concentrates Until End of Shelf-Life with Two Different Automated Bacterial Detection Systems

Development of a Next Generation Illuminator for Photochemical Inactivation of a Broad Spectrum of Pathogens in Platelet Concentrates

Accelerating Treatment Delivery and Reducing Waste with Implementation of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex

Wastage and Cost Analysis for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex

An Analysis of Anesthesiologist and Transfusion Service Staff Preferences Between Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex and Conventional Cryoprecipitated AHF

Analysis of Wastage, Savings, and Maternal and Pediatric Outcomes for Pooled Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitate versus Conventional Cryoprecipitate

Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitate Implementation and Assessment of Its Impact in a Large Academic Medical Center

Implementation of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex (IFC) for Postpartum Hemorrhage

Evaluation of INTERCEPT RBC Pathogen Reduction in Combination with Irradiation

Industry Workshop

Monday, October 21, 2024 – 7:00 a.m.– Industry Workshop Presented by Cerus: Pathogen Reduced Blood Components – Current Experiences and Future Developments with the INTERCEPT® Blood System (Speakers: J. Squires, C. Ingold, E. Snyder)

The full program of Cerus-related abstracts can be found at the following link: https://intercept-usa.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/09/2024_AABB_AbstractBook_v6final_27Sept2024.pdf

Cerus representatives will be in the exhibition area at booth #431.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both C.E mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is in late-stage clinical development. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

