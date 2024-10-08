Beyond Cancer to Present Preclinical Data of Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) Low Volume Therapy at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Submitted abstracts selected for the annual meeting are scheduled to be released to SITC registrants on Tuesday, November 5th at 9:00 AM U.S. ET

Presentations of Beyond Cancer’s two full posters will take place on November 8th and 9th at the SITC Annual Meeting; ePublications of the posters will be available November 7th



Therapeutic efficacy of Low Volume (<1L) UNO demonstrated in both mice and rat tumor models



HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cancer, Ltd., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) as an immunotherapeutic for solid tumors, today announced being selected to present two poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2024, which is scheduled to be held November 6–10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Abstracts are scheduled to be released to SITC registrants on November 5, 2024, 9:00 AM U.S. ET.

SITC Annual Meeting Presentations:

Title: Intratumoral Administration of Low Volume High-Concentration Nitric Oxide and Anti-rPD-L1 Treatment Leads to Prolonged Survival in MAT B III Tumor-Bearing Rats

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM CDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 723

Location: Exhibit Halls A B, George R. Brown Convention Center

Title: Intratumoral Administration of Low Volume Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in CT26 Tumor-Bearing Mice

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM CDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 724

Location: Exhibit Halls A B, George R. Brown Convention Center

A copy of the ePublications can be accessed on the Science and Technology page of the Company’s website on November 7, 2024 at 9:00 am EDT.

About Nitric Oxide

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a potent molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens.

About UNO Therapy for Solid Tumors

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with tumor metastases responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths. Current cancer treatment modalities generally include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. Ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) therapy is a completely new approach to preventing relapse or metastatic disease. In vitro murine data show that local tumor ablation with UNO stimulates an anti-tumor immune response in solid tumor cancer models. Beyond Cancer, Ltd. believes that UNO has the potential to prevent relapse or metastatic disease with as little as a single 5-minute treatment and with limited toxicity or off-target effects.

About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Beyond Cancer, Ltd. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to potentially serve as a chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. A first-in-human study is underway in patients with solid tumors. Beyond Cancer is also conducting preclinical studies of UNO in multiple solid tumor models to inform additional treatment protocols. For more information, visit www.beyondcancer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes" "expects," "intends," "looks forward," "projects," "goal," "assumes," "targets" and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as "will," "may," "could," "should" and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

