New Study Shows Ellura UTI Supplement Provides More Consistent and Broader Benefit than D-Mannose Against UTI Bacteria

The study published on May 28, 2024, in the Journal of Dietary Supplements revealed significant D-mannose limitations compared to Ellura on anti-adhesion activity against UTI-causing bacteria.

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Wellness®, a women’s health company with a focus on pelvic health, is announcing groundbreaking research showing that Ellura®, a 36mg proanthocyanidin (PAC) standardized cranberry juice-based dietary supplement, provides consumers with more broad-spectrum benefit against UTI-causing bacteria than D-mannose.

Urinary tract infections (UTI) are caused by bacteria adhering to the walls of the urinary tract, so preventing this step allows the bacteria to flush harmlessly out of the body in the urine stream. In the Journal of Dietary Supplements study, participants took either Ellura or D-mannose over 1-week periods and collected their urines at various time points. Urines were then tested for bacterial anti-adhesion activity (AAA) against P-type and Type 1 Escherichia coli (E. coli), the two most common UTI-causing bacteria.

Results demonstrated that Ellura effectively and consistently prevented adhesion of both types of E. coli, but D-mannose’s AAA was inconsistent and notably limited, particularly against P-type E. coli which are implicated in causing potentially serious kidney infections.

While both cranberry supplements and D-mannose are commonly used to help prevent UTIs, it is critical that healthcare providers and UTI sufferers are aware of which ingredients are scientifically validated and proven to support optimal urinary tract health.

Key Findings from the Study

D-mannose did not prevent the adhesion of P-type E. coli in urine, a bacteria that can cause kidney infections.

in urine, a bacteria that can cause kidney infections. After taking D-mannose, there was some AAA against Type 1 E. coli in urine that can lead to bladder infections, but it was not consistent. This activity could not be directly attributed to D-mannose, but to an adhesion inhibitor the body naturally produces called Tamm-Horsfall protein. These results cast doubt on the benefits of taking D-mannose for the maintenance of urinary tract health.

in urine that can lead to bladder infections, but it was not consistent. This activity could not be directly attributed to D-mannose, but to an adhesion inhibitor the body naturally produces called Tamm-Horsfall protein. These results cast doubt on the benefits of taking D-mannose for the maintenance of urinary tract health. Ellura significantly prevented adhesion of both P-type and Type 1 bacteria in a consistent manner over the course of the study.

The effectiveness of Ellura was mainly attributed to its active ingredient, 36mg of soluble (bioavailable) juice-based PAC, the cranberry component that has demonstrated potent bacterial AAA in many previous studies.

This Journal of Dietary Supplements study comes on the heels of a large-scale clinical trial of nearly 600 women published in April 2024 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine that found no reduction in recurrent UTIs when D-mannose was taken daily over 6 months. The authors concluded that D-mannose should not be recommended for UTI prevention.

Results of the new study support the JAMA clinical findings, providing further insights into the lack of effectiveness of D-mannose and positioning Ellura as the clear alternative, providing broad-spectrum, reliable benefits for maintaining urinary tract health. Read the full press release of the JAMA study here.

Moreover, the results address the concerns highlighted in the 2022 Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews where it is stated, “There is currently little to no evidence to support or refute the use of D-mannose to prevent or treat UTIs in all populations.” By demonstrating the limited efficacy of D-mannose and establishing Ellura, with its standardized 36mg level of highly active cranberry PAC, as a more effective choice for preventing adhesion of the bacteria that cause UTIs, healthcare providers and recurrent UTI sufferers have more valuable insights into evidence-based UTI management strategies.

Understanding Effective Cranberry Supplements

Current study researchers make a significant point that should be heavily considered by consumers when assessing the bioactivity of different cranberry supplements. They explain not every cranberry supplement provides sufficient AAA, which is why it’s critical for consumers to take a urinary tract health supplement that contains 100% soluble PAC extracted from only pure cranberry juice, like Ellura.

Amy Howell, PhD, Philip E. Marucci Center for Blueberry & Cranberry Research, Rutgers University and lead researcher, has been a key force in determining the impact of cranberry PAC on bacteria adhesion in the urinary tract and its necessary dosing for proven effectiveness over the last 30 years. In a NutraIngredients article on the study, she further explains that not all cranberry supplements are created equal:

“Many lower cost supplements contain the pomace fiber material left over after the juice is removed and are not as effective at preventing bacterial adhesion as compared to a pure juice-based product.”

Her statement is supported by a 2022 study where Ellura and another cranberry supplement made up of mostly pomace (the skin, seeds, and pulp of the berry) were tested. It was concluded the juice-based PAC in Ellura was highly effective at preventing P-type AAA as compared to the pomace-derived product.

Concluding Thoughts

Terri Wade, CEO of Solv Wellness, shares, “Ellura’s consistent performance against UTI-causing bacteria proves its unmatched efficacy. At Solv Wellness, our commitment to delivering science-backed solutions remains unwavering, and we are proud to showcase another successful study highlighting Ellura as the premier UTI supplement to help defend against UTIs.”

Ellura by Solv Wellness stands out as the only cranberry supplement on the market today that delivers all the components needed for an effective UTI supplement: 36mg of 100% cranberry juice–based PAC for maximum solubility (bioavailability) and AAA, resulting in the highest effectiveness.

Ellura by Solv Wellness is backed by 21 clinical studies, and 19 traditional medicine approvals worldwide.

About Solv Wellness, LLC

Solv Wellness, LLC, delivers products backed by science for often stigmatized pelvic health conditions. For too long, women’s needs at midlife and beyond have been underserved by the scientific and healthcare communities, and as a result, many women often dread much of what aging brings. Solv Wellness is committed to helping women stay optimistic about the future by providing meaningful solutions, backed by science, to the issues women experience at midlife and beyond. Solv Wellness is the company behind Ellura®, Via™, and Māge™. Ellura is a clinically proven UTI supplement for non-antibiotic management of recurrent urinary tract infections. Via is a vaginal moisturizer made with the highest-quality ingredients that help replenish moisture where women need it most. Māge is a state-of-the-art pre- and probiotic supplement that helps support the entire female pelvic triangle: the gut, vagina, and urinary tract.

Contact Info:

Candice Mailman

Senior Marketing Manager

609-731-9646

Statements in this release have not been evaluated by the FDA.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-ellura-uti-supplement-provides-more-consistent-and-broader-benefit-than-d-mannose-against-uti-bacteria-302202753.html

SOURCE Solv Wellness®