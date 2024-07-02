Neurogene to Participate in BMO Genetic Medicines Summit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the BMO 2024 Genetic Medicines Summit.

Format: Management will participate in the panel, “Gene Therapy in Rare Disease: Unmet Need + Lack of Alternatives = Commercial Viability?” and participate in investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, July 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and is expected to support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

