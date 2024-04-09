NeuroCatch Introduces PeakSelect, Enabling a Deeper Clinical Dive into Brain Vital Signs at a Doctor’s Office Near You

Innovative software tool enables clinicians to dive deeply into patients’ brain vital sign data for objective cognitive evaluation

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroCatch Inc., a leading medical device company that enables rapid access to an objective assessment of brain health at the point of care, today announced the release of PeakSelect, an innovative software tool designed to improve clinical decision making. An enhancement to the NeuroCatch Platform, PeakSelect allows users to evaluate specific brain vital sign responses for precision medicine in patients undergoing portable neuro-physiological brain function assessment.

“Since its inception, NeuroCatch has focused on delivering a simple, objective, economical platform to measure cognitive brain function, and PeakSelect further uplevels the value of the technology for healthcare professionals, researchers and those focused on performance optimization,” stated Dr. Ryan D’Arcy, President and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroCatch parent company HealthTech Connex. “The first of an ongoing cadence of planned software upgrades, PeakSelect enhances the impact of NeuroCatch’s brain health vital sign data to inform better clinical decision-making, more robust clinical trials, and more effective training regimes.”

While vital signs have long existed to measure and monitor the body’s basic functions – body temperature, pulse rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure – as part of generally accepted healthcare practice, no such indicator has previously existed for brain health. Solving for this is NeuroCatch, a groundbreaking medical device that offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, delivered in six minutes at the point of care, that measures and reports on brain responses, also known as event-related potentials (ERPs).

Through regular, over-the-air updates, NeuroCatch is continually advancing the powerful impact of brain vital sign monitoring for frontline health impacts. This is leading to breakthrough treatments and innovative care for those affected by devasting brain conditions such as concussions, dementias, and mental health. PeakSelect is the first of many planned additional software tools which provide front-line healthcare professionals in the brain health space the technological capability required to bring this level of objective evaluation to their patients at the point of care. All NeuroCatch customers have seamlessly received the update remotely, incorporating it into their daily clinical use with positive reviews.

Client Perspectives:

“The NeuroCatch platform has already proven itself a breakthrough device with its mobile ability, rapid analysis and sophisticated sensitivity to analyze brain vital sign data. The introduction of PeakSelect enables our team to perform neuroscience research at higher granularity putting us at the forefront of brain health and better equipped to handle the complexities of our patients’ cognitive conditions.” — Jake Carpenter-Thompson, MD PhD. Dr. Carpenter-Thompson is a board-certified Neurologist who hold titles as the Clinical Research Director at The Kutcher Clinic for Sports Neurology in Detroit, Mich., and the Team Neurologist for the Detroit Lions.

“PeakSelect has enabled our team to work more efficiently and ensures that we are receiving the most accurate data possible to properly develop training programs for our athletes. At our facility, we prioritize cognitive performance. PeakSelect has expanded the NeuroCatch platform, enabling our performance specialists to make more informed recommendations to ensure that our clients continue to prioritize their cognitive performance as part of their overall performance optimization goals.” — Brian George, Performance Technician at the Center for Sports Performance and Research at Mass General Brigham in Foxborough, Mass.

For more information about NeuroCatch and PeakSelect, please email sales@neurocatch.com.

About NeuroCatch:

NeuroCatch Inc. is medical device company focused on improving brain health. Based on science and research, the company is focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices. The flagship product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, is an industry-leading medical device that offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatch Platform can provide value at any time in the care continuum, from initial evaluation or post-injury through ongoing treatment, with immediate results to help guide clinical decisions and evaluate effectiveness of interventions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocatch-introduces-peakselect-enabling-a-deeper-clinical-dive-into-brain-vital-signs-at-a-doctors-office-near-you-302111306.html

SOURCE NeuroCatch Inc.