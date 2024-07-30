Neogen Announces Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $236.8 million .

LANSING, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024.

“After crossing multiple significant integration milestones in the third quarter related to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety business, progress continued on multiple fronts in the fourth quarter,” said John Adent, Neogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed the relocation of the sample handling product line, which we expect to have running at full production by the end of the first quarter. We also saw improvement in our order fulfillment rates throughout the quarter, which have subsequently improved to the point where they are no longer a constraint.”

Adent continued, “End-market conditions remained soft, but stable compared to the third quarter. With respect to Food Safety specifically, where food production volumes were still mostly down on a year-over-year basis, we are expecting a trend of slow, gradual improvement over the course of the fiscal year. The progress we’ve made on resolving our shipping challenges has allowed our commercial teams to focus on what they do best – demand generation – leveraging the broadest product portfolio in the industry and Neogen’s reputation for consultative customer service, along with the expected improvement in the end-market backdrop. While we still have work ahead of us, the peak capital expenditure and working capital outflows related to the integration are behind us. As a result of our significant integration progress, we’re able to focus on driving improvements in the combined operations and are looking forward to leveraging the full capabilities of our business in what we expect to be an unconstrained operating environment in fiscal 2025.”

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $236.8 million, a decrease of 2.1% compared to $241.8 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, was 2.0%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 0.1%, while foreign currency had a negative impact of 4.2%.

Revenues for the full year were $924.2 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to $822.4 million in the prior year. Core revenue growth was 1.8%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 11.9%, while foreign currency was a headwind of 1.3%.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income was $22.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, with the decline driven primarily by lower Adjusted EBITDA.

Net loss for the full year was $9.4 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $22.9 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the full year was $97.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $105.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Gross margin, expressed as a percentage of sales, was 47.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 50.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to costs incurred related to the exit of the transition service agreements, including a higher level of inventory adjustments.

Gross margin for the full year was 50.2% compared to a gross margin of 49.4% in the prior year.

Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.4%, compared to $63.1 million and a margin of 26.1% in the prior-year period. The lower Adjusted EBITDA Margin was primarily the result of the decline in gross margin.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA was $213.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% compared to $205.4 million and a margin of 25.0% in the prior year.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $166.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1.4% compared to $169.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 4.3% core growth, a 0.2% contribution from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 5.9%. The core revenue growth was led by the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, which benefited from strong growth in Petrifilm, as well as in culture media and food quality and nutritional analysis products. In the Company’s Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, growth in pathogen detection and general sanitation products was partially offset by a decline in sales of microbiological products, largely the result of higher equipment sales in the prior-year quarter. Within the Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, modest growth in allergens was offset by a decline in sales of natural toxin test kits, due largely to product availability issues.

For the full year, revenues for the Food Safety segment were $655.3 million, an increase of 19.9% compared to $546.8 million in the prior year, consisting of core growth of 3.7%, 18.0% from acquisitions and a foreign currency headwind of 1.8%.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $69.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $72.5 million in the prior year, consisting of a 3.3% core revenue decline, a 0.3% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.1%. In the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, solid growth in veterinary instruments from increased demand for detectable needles and syringes was partially offset by a compare-driven decline in other animal safety products. Growth in the Company’s Animal Care & Other product category was driven by higher sales of vitamin injectables and biologics products. In the Company’s portfolio of biosecurity products, strong growth in insect control products was offset by declines in cleaners and disinfectants and rodent control products due largely to strong growth in the prior-year quarter and the timing of shipments.

On a global basis, the Company’s Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range. Increased sales in international beef markets were offset by the impact of customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the shift in strategic focus towards larger production animals.

For the full year, revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $268.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to $275.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a core revenue decline of 2.0%, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.3%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of May 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and investments of $170.9 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is initiating its full-year outlook for fiscal year 2025. Revenue is expected to be $925 million to $955 million, reflecting core revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, offset primarily by an anticipated foreign currency headwind. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215 million to $235 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $55 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company’s most recently filed Form 10-K.

NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended May 31, Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Food Safety $ 166,906 $ 169,269 $ 655,341 $ 546,797 Animal Safety 69,888 72,541 268,881 275,650 Total revenue 236,794 241,810 924,222 822,447 Cost of revenues 123,312 118,628 460,322 416,492 Gross profit 113,482 123,182 463,900 405,955 Operating expenses Sales & marketing 44,337 42,893 182,872 141,222 Administrative 50,960 49,810 199,889 201,179 Research & development 5,145 7,054 22,476 26,039 Total operating expenses 100,442 99,757 405,237 368,440 Operating income 13,040 23,425 58,663 37,515 Other expense (19,439) (15,775) (72,968) (59,557) (Loss) income before tax (6,399) 7,650 (14,305) (22,042) Income tax (benefit) expense (984) 2,078 (4,884) 828 Net (loss) income $ (5,415) $ 5,572 $ (9,421) $ (22,870) Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.02) $ 0.03 $ (0.04) $ (0.12) Shares to calculate per share amount 216,610,641 216,441,935 216,481,878 188,880,836

NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) May 31 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,611 $ 163,240 Marketable securities 325 82,329 Accounts receivable, net 173,005 153,253 Inventories 189,267 133,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,025 53,297 Total Current Assets 589,233 585,931 Property and Equipment Land and improvements 10,497 10,209 Building and improvements 108,298 96,794 Machinery and equipment 176,369 152,547 Furniture and fixtures 8,260 7,080 Construction in progress 113,968 52,237 417,392 318,867 Less accumulated depreciation (140,288) (120,118) Property and Equipment, net 277,104 198,749 Other Assets Right of use assets 14,785 11,933 Goodwill 2,135,632 2,137,496 Other non-amortizable intangible assets — 14,316 Amortizable intangible assets, net 1,511,653 1,590,787 Other non-current assets 20,426 15,220 Total Other Assets 3,682,496 3,769,752 Total Assets $ 4,548,833 $ 4,554,432 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of finance lease $ 2,447 $ — Accounts payable 83,061 76,669 Accrued compensation 19,949 25,153 Income tax payable 10,449 6,951 Accrued interest 10,985 11,149 Deferred revenue 4,632 4,616 Other current liabilities 22,800 20,934 Total Current Liabilities 154,323 145,472 Deferred Income Tax Liability 326,718 353,427 Non-Current Debt 888,391 885,439 Other Non-Current Liabilities 35,259 35,877 Total Liabilities 1,404,691 1,420,215 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value — shares authorized 100,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.16 par value — shares authorized 315,000,000; 216,614,407 and 216,245,501 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 34,658 34,599 Additional paid-in capital 2,583,885 2,567,828 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,021) (33,251) Retained earnings 555,620 565,041 Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,144,142 3,134,217 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,548,833 $ 4,554,432

NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended May 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (9,421) $ (22,870) $ 48,307 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 116,717 88,377 23,694 Impairment of discontinued product lines 556 3,109 — (Gain) loss on sale of minority interest (103) 2,016 — Deferred income taxes (27,423) (19,230) (4,695) Share-based compensation 13,768 10,177 7,154 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 1,073 (486) — Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,441 2,720 — Right of use asset amortization 4,510 2,097 438 Other 4,829 (685) (2,439) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (20,101) (53,879) (7,798) Inventories (55,949) 9,955 (21,072) Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,113 (3,121) (4,054) Accounts payable, accruals and changes 13,751 18,642 20,238 Interest expense accrual (164) 4,052 — Changes in other non-current assets and non-current liabilities (21,333) 154 8,265 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 35,264 41,028 68,038 Cash Flows (used for) provided by Investing Activities Purchase of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets (111,421) (65,757) (24,429) Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities 82,004 266,772 381,839 Purchase of marketable securities — (12,523) (415,894) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — 11,721 (38,745) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other 108 826 — Net Cash (used for) provided by Investing Activities (29,309) 201,039 (97,229) Cash Flows provided by (used for) Financing Activities Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares 2,456 1,195 7,933 Repayment of debt — (100,000) — Payment of contingent consideration — — (1,120) Debt issuance costs paid and other (538) (19,276) — Net Cash provided by (used for) Financing Activities 1,918 (118,081) 6,813 Effects of Foreign Exchange Rate on Cash (502) (5,219) (8,751) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,371 118,767 (31,129) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 163,240 44,473 75,602 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year $ 170,611 $ 163,240 $ 44,473 Supplementary Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 73,168 $ 42,616 $ 72 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 22,303 $ 15,473 $ 17,242

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended May 31, Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (5,415) $ 5,572 $ (9,421) $ (22,870) Income tax (benefit) expense (984) 2,078 (4,884) 828 Depreciation and amortization 28,864 28,439 116,717 88,377 Interest expense, net 17,524 16,951 67,032 52,795 EBITDA $ 39,989 $ 53,040 $ 169,444 $ 119,130 Share-based compensation 3,939 2,866 13,768 10,177 FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1) 732 134 2,082 5,226 Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2) 3,431 4,058 15,521 59,812 Restructuring (3) 160 475 3,513 475 Contingent consideration adjustments 50 — 300 (300) ERP Expense (4) 3,563 — 7,467 — Discontinued product line expense (5) 941 2,006 994 5,639 (Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest (29) — (103) 1,516 Loss on investment — 500 — 500 Inventory step-up charge — — — 3,245 Other 178 — 178 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,954 $ 63,079 $ 213,164 $ 205,420 Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales) 22.4 % 26.1 % 23.1 % 25.0 %

(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. (3) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (4) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (5) Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands) Three Months Ended May 31, Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (5,415) $ 5,572 $ (9,421) $ (22,870) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 23,328 22,053 93,013 68,690 Share-based compensation 3,939 2,866 13,768 10,177 FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1) 732 134 2,082 5,226 Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2) 3,431 4,058 15,521 59,812 Restructuring (3) 160 475 3,513 475 Contingent consideration adjustments 50 — 300 (300) ERP Expense (4) 3,563 — 7,467 — Discontinued product line expense (5) 941 2,006 994 5,639 (Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest (29) — (103) 1,516 Loss on investment — 500 — 500 Inventory step-up charge — — — 3,245 Other 178 — 178 — Other adjustments (6) — — — 5,864 Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (7) (8,514) (7,459) (29,960) (32,323) Adjusted Net Income $ 22,364 $ 30,205 $ 97,352 $ 105,651 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.56

(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. (3) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (4) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (5) Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines. (6) Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expense in prior periods. (7) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GROWTH TO CORE GROWTH (In thousands) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 Growth Foreign Currency Acquisitions/Divestitures Core Revenue Growth Food Safety $ 166,906 $ 169,269 (1.4 %) (5.9 %) 0.2 % 4.3 Animal Safety 69,888 72,541 (3.7 %) (0.1 %) (0.3 %) (3.3 %) Total Neogen $ 236,794 $ 241,810 (2.1 %) (4.2 %) 0.1 % 2.0 FY24 FY23 Growth Foreign Currency Acquisitions/Divestitures Core Revenue Growth Food Safety $ 655,341 $ 546,797 19.9 % (1.8 %) 18.0 % 3.7 % Animal Safety 268,881 275,650 (2.5 %) (0.3 %) (0.2 %) (2.0 %) Total Neogen $ 924,222 $ 822,447 12.4 % (1.3 %) 11.9 % 1.8 %

