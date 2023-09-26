SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Neogen Announces First-Quarter Earnings Release Date

September 26, 2023 | 
1 min read

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its first-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its first-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5681 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5297 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call (Conference ID: 10182677).

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088, respectively, and providing the passcode 6567809, or through Neogen’s Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke, Vice President, Investor Relations
517.372.9200 | BWaelke@Neogen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-announces-first-quarter-earnings-release-date-301938460.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:NEOG
Earnings Events Michigan
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac