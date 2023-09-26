Neogen Announces First-Quarter Earnings Release Date

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its first-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
LANSING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its first-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5681 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5297 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call (Conference ID: 10182677).
The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088, respectively, and providing the passcode 6567809, or through Neogen’s Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.
About Neogen
Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.
Media Contact
Bill Waelke, Vice President, Investor Relations
