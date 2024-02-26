SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2023 on Monday, March 4, 2024, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

February 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, March 4, 2024, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets.
[26-February-2024]

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, March 4, 2024, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through April 4, 2024.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:

David Rosen of Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2023-on-monday-march-4-2024-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302071648.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:NKTR
Earnings Alabama
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac