Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cash and investments in marketable securities at June 30, 2023, were $409.4 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into at least the middle of 2026. “With new and corrected strong clinical data for REZPEG, we look forward to initiating a Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with atopic dermatitis and achieving our objective to have initial data from this study in the first half of 2025,” said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. “We also are working to advance our next pipeline candidates in immunology with an IND filing in 2024. And finally, we are continuing our Phase 2 studies of NKTR-255 in liquid and solid tumors as we evaluate strategic partnership pathways.” Summary of Financial Results Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million as compared to $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue for the first half of 2023 was $42.1 million as compared to $46.4 million in the first half of 2022. Total operating costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $71.1 million as compared to $174.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total operating costs and expenses in the first half of 2023 were $227.4 million as compared to $315.8 million in the first half of 2022. Operating costs and expenses for both the second quarter and first half of 2023 decreased due to decreases in research and development expense, general and administrative expense and restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program. For the first half of 2023, these decreases were partially offset by $76.5 million in non-cash goodwill impairment and $26.5 million in other non-cash impairment charges primarily related to lease assets. R&D expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $29.7 million as compared to $42.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023, R&D expense was $60.2 million as compared to $150.0 million in the first half of 2022. R&D expense decreased for both the second quarter and first half of 2023 due to due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program. G&A expense was $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $20.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023, G&A expense was $39.0 million as compared to $47.9 million in the first half of 2022. G&A expense decreased for both the second quarter and first half of 2023 due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program. Restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program were $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $106.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The amount for the second quarter of 2023 includes $13.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, $1.9 million in severance, and $1.4 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program. The amount for the second quarter of 2022 includes $57.3 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $27.8 million in severance and $20.4 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program. For the first half of 2023, restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program were $37.7 million. This amount includes $26.5 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $7.4 million in severance and $3.0 million for the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program. The amounts for the first half of 2022 are consistent with the amounts for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $51.1 million or $0.27 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $159.1 million or $0.85 basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2022. Net loss in the first half of 2023 was $188.1 million or $0.99 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $249.5 million or $1.34 basic and diluted loss per share in the first half of 2022. Excluding the $103.0 million in non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis for the first half of 2023 was $85.1 million or $0.45 basic and diluted loss per share. Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Updates Nektar announced promising new and corrected rezpegaldesleukin efficacy data which were previously reported in 2022 and inaccurately calculated by former collaborator Eli Lilly & Co.

Nektar continues to execute on several cost reduction initiatives as announced in its strategic reprioritization and cost restructuring plan in April 2023 .

Nektar continues to evaluate strategic partnership options for NKTR-255, the Company's lead oncology asset, while the Phase 2 study of NKTR-255 in combination with cell therapies and the Phase 2 JAVELIN Bladder Medley Study with partner Merck KGaA progress. About Nektar Therapeutics Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: “will,” “may,” “advance,” “support,” “develop,” “provide,” “expect,” “aim,” “potential” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates in research programs, the prospects and plans for our collaborations with other companies, the timing of the initiation of clinical studies and the data readouts for our drug candidates, and our expected working capital and cash runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected cost savings we expect from our 2022 corporate restructuring and reorganization plan or our 2023 cost restructuring plan and we may undertake additional restructuring and cost-saving activities in the future, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2023. david.rosen@argotpartners.com NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,728 $ 88,227 Short-term investments 358,704 416,750 Accounts receivable 1,335 5,981 Inventory, net 20,689 19,202 Other current assets 9,602 15,808 Total current assets 441,058 545,968 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,554 32,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,015 53,435 Goodwill - 76,501 Other assets 1,652 2,245 Total assets $ 494,279 $ 710,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,619 $ 12,980 Accrued expenses 29,142 36,557 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 18,933 18,667 Total current liabilities 50,694 68,204 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 105,817 112,829 Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net 135,659 155,378 Other long-term liabilities 5,151 7,551 Total liabilities 297,321 343,962 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 19 19 Capital in excess of par value 3,592,722 3,574,719 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,450) (6,907) Accumulated deficit (3,389,333) (3,201,193) Total stockholders’ equity 196,958 366,638 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 494,279 $ 710,600 (1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements. NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product sales $ 4,658 $ 5,312 $ 9,376 $ 11,000 Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties 15,832 16,264 32,693 33,825 License, collaboration and other revenue 9 9 24 1,582 Total revenue 20,499 21,585 42,093 46,407 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,994 5,115 14,054 10,430 Research and development 29,681 42,740 60,150 149,993 General and administrative 17,869 20,521 38,950 47,860 Restructuring, impairment, and costs of terminated program 16,554 106,045 37,747 107,520 Impairment of goodwill - - 76,501 - Total operating costs and expenses 71,098 174,421 227,402 315,803 Loss from operations (50,599) (152,836) (185,309) (269,396) Non-operating income (expense): Change in fair value of development derivative liability - - - 33,427 Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties (6,152) (7,228) (12,557) (14,757) Interest income and other income (expense), net 5,582 1,096 9,616 1,491 Total non-operating income (expense), net (570) (6,132) (2,941) 20,161 Loss before provision for income taxes (51,169) (158,968) (188,250) (249,235) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (47) 100 (110) 226 Net loss $ (51,122) $ (159,068) $ (188,140) $ (249,461) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.27) $ (0.85) $ (0.99) $ (1.34) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss

