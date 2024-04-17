SUBSCRIBE
Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the World Orphan Drug Congress 2024

April 17, 2024 
2 min read

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. today announced that Sulagna Bhattacharya , Chief Executive Officer and Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer will present and participate in a panel discussion at the World Orphan Drug Congress 2024, taking place from April 23-25, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics, will present and participate in a panel discussion at the World Orphan Drug Congress 2024, taking place from April 23-25, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Revolutionizing vision restoration: Mutation-independent optogenetic therapy for inherited retinal diseases
Session Title: Pitch and Partner
Session Date: Tuesday April 23rd
Session Time: 3:00 pm. EST, Hall C, Theatre 4
Presenter: Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Bhattacharya will cover the development and application of Nanoscope’s Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) platform towards mutation-agnostic, restorative treatment of multiple orphan diseases within the inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD) space. Ms. Bhattacharya will also participate in a panel discussion alongside Nanoscope Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, PhD. Details of the panel are as follows:

Title: Breaking barriers: Gene therapy access for neurodegenerative patients
Session Title: Rare Disease Advocacy World
Session Date: Tuesday April 23rd
Session Time: 3:20 pm. EST, Hall C, Theatre 1
Panelists: Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer, and Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

The panel will discuss hurdles faced by gene therapy developers seeking to address orphan neurodegenerative conditions. Such indications include the retinal degenerative diseases Nanoscope is focused on solving. Specifically, Ms. Bhattacharya and Dr. Mohanty will share the experiences and challenges encountered during development for Nanoscope’s lead asset, MCO-010 for mutation-independent treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, and how such gene-agnostic therapies can widen access to patients.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company’s lead asset, MCO-010, recently completed the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for GA due to AMD.

