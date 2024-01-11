SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Mustang Bio to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference

January 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

Mustang Bio, Inc. today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference.

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

To access this event, please RSVP to your B. Riley Securities sales representative. A replay of Mustang’s fireside chat will be available on this link after the meeting.

About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and Nicole McCloskey
Mustang Bio, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@mustangbio.com


