MSU Health Care to Expand Services with In-House Laboratory

MSU Health Care Laboratories will allow for more integrated care and industry-leading turnaround times for patients.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSU Health Care Laboratories, a joint venture between MSU Health Care and Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners, has announced that operations of the laboratory will begin in mid-August.

“Diagnostic testing is crucial for patient care,” said Roger Jansen, PhD, MSU Health Care chief strategic growth officer. “This laboratory will allow MSU Health Care to prioritize routine and specialized tests, ensuring comprehensive care for our communities. We are confident in redefining health care delivery and making a positive impact on our patients’ lives.”

MSU Health Care Laboratories will offer patients convenient draw stations throughout Michigan, acceptance of a wide variety of insurances, and industry-leading turnaround times to support expedited diagnosis to better guide patient care. For clinicians, MSU Health Care Laboratories will offer blood, molecular, drug monitoring, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, and pathogen diagnostic testing immediately. Plans are underway to provide EMR interfaces/integrations, an increased and diversified test offering, and industry leading turnaround times.

MSU Health Care Laboratories, formed in 2022, strives to create a better laboratory experience for Michigan. The laboratory aligns with MSU Health Care’s mission to collaborate with like-minded companies to support research, teaching, and improve the health of the communities we serve.

“We are proud to join MSU Health Care in this advancing the health of the people in Michigan through the Michigan Opportunity Fund,” said Brian Dora, principal at Auxo Investment Partners. “The Michigan Opportunity Fund is designed to invest Michigan capital from Michigan investors into Michigan-based businesses to drive economic growth and create lasting value for communities. Together, we will combine resources and expertise to enhance patient care, preserve legacies, and promote job creation within our home state.”

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

About Auxo Investment Partners

Auxo Investment Partners makes investments in companies at transition points in their history, then instills infrastructure, processes and talent that nurtures their success and helps them grow to their full potential. We do so in partnership with our management teams and investors – as our name reflects, we are not merely investors, but partners. The Michigan Opportunity Fund’s mission is to deploy Michigan capital from Michigan investors into Michigan-based – and largely family-owned – businesses, with the aim of preserving these companies’ legacies, creating and retaining jobs, and driving sustainable, long-term value for Michigan communities. Learn more at auxopartners.com.

