MorphoSys to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2024 | 
MorphoSys AG announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PST in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of MorphoSys’ website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the presentation.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer . As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter at X and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Tel: +49 (0)151 / 74612318
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com		 Investor Contact:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Eamonn Nolan
Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 617-548-9271
eamonn.nolan@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG

