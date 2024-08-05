SUBSCRIBE
Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

August 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Tuesday, August 13th @ 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic:1-877-407-9127
International:1-201-689-8574
Webcast:Link

A live webcast of the conference call may be found here or on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com

