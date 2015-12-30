SUBSCRIBE
MiMedx Revives Organogenesis Inc. Beef

December 30, 2015 
MiMedx (NSDQ:MDXG) CEO Pete Petit last week renewed a beef with regenerative medicine rival Organogenesis, accusing that company of being behind a short-seller’s letter advising investors to bet against MiMedx.

Early this year, Marietta, Ga.-based MiMedx bailed out of a lawsuit against Canton, Mass.-based Organogenesis alleging “malicious actions” and interference from Organogenesis in the U.S. Veterans Affairs Dept. decision to stop using its allografts in June 2013. MiMedx’s EpiFix allograft competes with the Apligraf and Dermagraft skin substitutes made by Organogenesis.

