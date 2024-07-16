Microfluidics Market Size to Reach Around USD 110.40 Billion by 2034 | Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global microfluidics market size was valued at USD 23.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 110.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and more are expected to enhance the growth of the microfluidics market.

The microfluidics market is a multidisciplinary field that deals with the control, manipulation, and behavior of fluids at the microscale level, generally within channels with dimensions varying from tens to hundreds of micrometers. Microfluidics allows precise handling of less fluid volumes and makes it valuable for several applications such as drug delivery systems, point-of-care diagnostics, and lab-on-a-chip devices.

The increasing demand for point-of-care devices is expected to significantly drive the market growth. The development of advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies, high-throughput screening methodologies, demand for In Vitro Diagnostics, and increasing demand for low-volume sample analysis are anticipated to enhance the growth of the market.

Microfluidics Market at a Glance

The growing focus on data accuracy and precision in diagnostics and research, enhancing the quality of healthcare and scientific data, and necessitating microfluidic systems that can deliver reliable results are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. The miniaturization of microfluidic chips has improved testing and portability and made these systems perfect for several applications, such as environmental monitoring and medical diagnostics.

In addition, the development of a microfluidic 3D cell culture system is advancing drug discovery and cell biology and providing a more physiologically relevant environment for testing new therapies and compounds. Furthermore, the market is also enhanced by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and others, which is enhancing point-of-care testing and is further expected to drive the growth of the microfluidics market.

Increased precision and shortened time of experiments to fuel the market growth

The major benefit of microfluidic systems is the improved precision that they provide. Microfluidic systems provide a significantly higher level of control of experimental situations due to their custom-designed atomization and architecture. This high level of control yields more accurate results and precise experimentation. These factors help to boost market growth.

In addition, microfluidics systems enable various analytes to be proceeded at the same time. This continuous procedure is possible because of the minimized amount of space that every circuit needs. The amount each experiment takes is greatly minimized, by running multiple circuits at the same time and enabling more increased throughout and efficient processes. Thus, these factors are expected to enhance the growth of the microfluidics market.

However, the time-consuming and complex regulatory approval process may restrain market growth.

Medical device processes must connect to strict regulatory requirements to ensure the sales and marketing of their products in the markets. Incorporating microfluidic devices into various industries such as manufacturing, biotechnology, and healthcare often needs extensive adoptions and modifications to existing procedures. The need for specialized expertise and infrastructure, compatibility issues, and technical challenges further create challenges in the market. As a result, many companies have concerns about adopting microfluidic solutions, potential inefficiencies, and fear disruptions to operations. Thus, these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the microfluidics market.

Wearable devices in microfluidics to revolutionize the market growth

Microfluidic technologies are suitable for a variety of applications due to their benefits of high integration, high spatial resolution, rapid processing, high sensitivity, and low volumes. The low cost and ease of implementation, prototyping, and fabrication have also played a vital role in microfluidic technology. Microfluidics has seen significant growth, especially for healthcare applications, in the field of wearable devices. By manipulating and controlling fewer amounts of bodily fluids on the microscale, microfluidics allows more precise and accurate analysis of these fluids and is necessary for monitoring the patient’s health. By incorporating wearable devices, microfluidics channels can offer valuable information about a user’s health conditions, such as biomarkers and electrolyte levels, which allows the management and diagnosis of a range of health conditions. These significant factors are expected to enhance the growth of the microfluidics market in the coming years.

North America dominated the microfluidics market in 2023.

The increasing significant demand for POC diagnostics, the increasing number of studies adopted to improve sample optimization, and the increasing presence of well-developed market players in the region are expected to boost market growth. In addition, an increase in research investment from government industries and organizations is the key factor boosting the market growth. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The U.S. is the leading and dominated country in the region due to the development of microfluidic 3D cell culture systems is the major driver in the US market. Thus, expected to accelerate the growth of the microfluidic market in North America.

· For instance, in May 2024, a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc., Takara Bio USA Inc., launched its first-to-market dissolvable microfluidic transduction enhancer, Lenti-X Transduction Sponge. This new subsidiary innovated in vitro lentivirus-gene delivery techniques. The Lenti-X Transduction Sponge achieves high transduction efficiency in any cell type, with an easy, walkaway workflow. This new launch enabled downstream research applications in the cell and gene therapy space.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow fastest in the forecast period leading to affordable labor, a developing economy, and sophisticated research infrastructure. Foreign players are continuously investing in the untapped industry. In addition, major key players are proposing interesting and innovative solutions in the region in terms of prices and performance, which can enable them to enhance their market share in Asia Pacific. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major leading countries in the region.

China has the world’s largest population and is the fastest growing country in the healthcare sector. The quality of Chinese microfluidics chips is the responsibility of both Western and Chinese integrators. Chinese microfluidic device manufacturers specially produced low-end chips. The Chinese government has made a significant plan to extensively upgrade the industrial sector. The increasing demand in areas such as non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to drive the growth of the microfluidics market in the Asia Pacific.

Microfluidics Market Segment

By material, the polydimethylsiloxane segment led the market

The polydimethylsiloxane segment dominated the market share in 2023. Polydimethylsiloxane is a significantly used polymer in rapid prototyping microfluidics devices. These are commonly used by the academic community leading to their ease of fabrication with their low price.

By technology, the medical technology segment led the market.

The medical technology segment entered the global market in 2023. This medical technology segment contributed to the major advantages offered by microfluidics such as lower test costs, faster turnaround times, and smaller sample volumes. These advantages are significantly used for the development of POC devices for the diagnosis and detection of diseases from cancer to infectious disorders.

By application, the lab-on-a-chip segment led the market.

The lab-on-a-chip segment has the fastest-growing market share in 2023. The lab-on-a-chip offers high detection speed, in the field of molecular biology. In addition, lab-on-a-chip enables higher sequencing of DNA probes.

Microfluidics Market Recent Developments

· In May 2023, an innovative microfluidics company dedicated to transforming the development and manufacture of advanced cell therapies, CellFE Inc., launched the commercial availability of its Infinity Mtx™ cellular engineering platform, which uses rapid cell re-expansion and compression to actively transport a target payload the cell.

· In December 2022, at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, Horizon Microtechnologies commercially launched its template-based 3D microfabrication technology, which produced conductive micro additive manufacturing derived parts with micrometre-scale precision.

