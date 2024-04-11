Microbix Presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton Conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces it will be attending and presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (the “Conference”) taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, North Building, on April 16 and 17, 2024.

The Conference provides an opportunity to connect with Canadian, U.S., and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare and life sciences sector. Microbix’s CEO and President, Cameron Groome, will make an in-person group presentation to investors on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will also participate in multiple one-on-one meetings with investors at the Conference. Presentation slides will be posted to https://microbix.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry, and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with a creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists its clients in achieving monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy, and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation, and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized revenues approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

