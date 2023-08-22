SUBSCRIBE
Medigene AG to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

August 22, 2023 | 
Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston from August 29 to September 1, 2023.

On August 30, 2023, Medigene’s CSO Prof. Schendel will present on the topic “Improving TCR-T Therapeutic Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors” (see details below).

Date: August 30, 2023, 5:00 pm local time

Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO

Presentation: Improving TCR-T Therapeutics Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Contact details

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


