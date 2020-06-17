Medexus Pharmaceuticals Schedules Fiscal Year 2020 Conference CallConference call to be held at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

MONTREAL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year-ended March 31, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. The Company expects to file its financial statements along with its MD&A post market on June 22, 2020.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers, or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website: www.medexus.com/news-events .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website ( www.medexus.com/news-events ) through September 23, 2020. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through June 30, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 35423.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

