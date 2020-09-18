SUBSCRIBE
Medexus Engages Adelaide Capital for Investor Relations Services and Reports Annual Meeting Results

September 18, 2020 | 
3 min read

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Adelaide Capital (“Adelaide”) to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and applicable legislation.

Adelaide will work closely with Medexus’ management team to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Adelaide will receive C$10,000 per month for an initial period of 6 months (subject to extension by mutual agreement) commencing on the date applicable filings are made to the TSXV. Adelaide will, among other things, work with Medexus to prepare corporate materials and press releases, assist with corporate development and investor relations matters, coordinate non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns and conferences, and assist with investor introductions and communications.

Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm’s length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Medexus also today announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 17, 2020 by live webcast (the “Meeting”). Based on proxies voted in connection with the Meeting, voting by individual director was as follows:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Peter van der Velden 4,428,102 99.98% 990 0.02%
Ken d’Entremont 4,428,602 99.99% 490 0.01%
Michael Mueller 4,428,380 99.98% 712 0.02%
Benoit Gravel 4,427,880 99.97% 1,212 0.03%
Stephen Nelson 4,428,380 99.98% 712 0.02%
Adele Gulfo 4,428,958 100.00% 133 0.00%

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the management information circular delivered in connection with the Meeting, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

Alliances
