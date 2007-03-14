MedCath Corporation Announces Filing of Registration Statement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation announced today the filing of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register for resale 7,668,741 shares of its common stock held by investment funds and individuals associated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. The shares may be offered and sold by the selling stockholders from time to time in one or more transactions. MedCath will not receive any of the proceeds from sales by the selling stockholders.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath owns interests in and operates eleven hospitals with a total of 667 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

