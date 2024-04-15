ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Announces Ringing of CSE Opening Bell on April 17, 2024

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce that the Company’s management will be ringing the opening bell for the Canadian Securities Exchange on Wednesday April 17, 2024, and invites its shareholders to tune in at 930am EST to participate in the celebration.

“We are honoured to be ringing the opening bell of the CSE. It marks the next stage of growth for ME Therapeutics as we advance and progress towards the discovery and development of potential new drug candidates aimed at harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. We are proud to not only grow our corporate profile for both current and new investors but also to be leaders and innovators in a space with the potential to fight against cancers which currently are either untreatable or difficult to treat.” – Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO of ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is an early stage Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our main focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells in order to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit www.metherapeutics.com and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

